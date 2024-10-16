Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a general quarters drill in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241019-N-CV021-1020 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Oct. 19, 2024) Machinist’s Mate 1st Class John Payawal, from Gurnee, Illinois, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 1st Class Laurian Kilindo, from Weatherford, Texas, right, simulate fighting a fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) in the South China Sea, Oct. 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)