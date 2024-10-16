Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Rappahannock in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-CV021-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 19, 2024) Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Kayantae Johnson, from Norfolk, lowers the romeo flag aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the South China Sea, Sep. 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)