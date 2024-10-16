Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors aboard the USS Howard conduct a replenishment-at-sea with the USNS Rappahannock in the South China Sea [Image 4 of 6]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240919-N-CV021-1038 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 19, 2024) Quartermaster Chief Petty Officer Kayantae Johnson, from Norfolk, lowers the romeo flag aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83) during a replenishment-at-sea with Henry J. Kaiser-Class Underway Replenishment Oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO-204) in the South China Sea, Sep. 19. Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 03:29
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    US Navy
    US Sailors
    USS Howard
    Command 7th Fleet

