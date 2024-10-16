Evening Colors aboard the USS Cole

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241006-N-AY869-1074 SOUDA BAY, Greece (Oct. 6, 2024) Sailors fold the national ensign after performing evening colors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67), Oct. 6. Cole is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña)