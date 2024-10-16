The U.S. Army Blues perform Hispanic Heritage Month concert at Keystone Korner, Baltimore

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The U.S. Army Blues perform with special guest jazz pianist Manuel Valera at Keystone Korner in Baltimore, Maryland. This concert celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a program of works by Hispanic composers. The Blues first permanent jazz vocalist, Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez, was also featured on the program. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 9, 2024.