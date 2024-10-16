The U.S. Army Blues perform with special guest jazz pianist Manuel Valera at Keystone Korner in Baltimore, Maryland. This concert celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a program of works by Hispanic composers. The Blues first permanent jazz vocalist, Staff Sgt. Melinda Rodriguez, was also featured on the program. U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera, October 9, 2024.
|Date Taken:
|10.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 11:38
|Photo ID:
|8706702
|VIRIN:
|241009-A-BN614-2436
|Resolution:
|5383x3589
|Size:
|14.34 MB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. Army Blues perform Hispanic Heritage Month concert at Keystone Korner, Baltimore [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.