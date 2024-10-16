Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA Assists Helene Survivors in Transylvania County, NC [Image 5 of 8]

    FEMA Assists Helene Survivors in Transylvania County, NC

    BREVARD, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Visual Imagery FEMA 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency     

    Brevard, N.C. (Oct.17, 2024) - Survivors speak with FEMA employees and members of the Small Business Association while applying for federal assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center after Tropical Storm Helene in Brevard, North Carolina.

    FEMA photos by Bob Blanchard

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 10:03
    Photo ID: 8706612
    VIRIN: 241017-D-AW394-9375
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: BREVARD, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    HurricaneHelene24

