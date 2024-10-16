Brevard, N.C. (Oct.17, 2024) - Survivors speak with FEMA employees and members of the Small Business Association while applying for federal assistance at a Disaster Recovery Center after Tropical Storm Helene in Brevard, North Carolina.
FEMA photos by Bob Blanchard
This work, FEMA Assists Helene Survivors in Transylvania County, NC [Image 8 of 8], by Visual Imagery FEMA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.