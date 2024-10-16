U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Republic of Korea Marines; and Philippine Marines listen to a camp orientation presentation during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Marine Base Gregorio Lim, Ternate, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.19.2024 08:15
|Photo ID:
|8706529
|VIRIN:
|241016-M-YF186-1002
|Resolution:
|6978x4652
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|MARINE BASE GREGORIO LIM, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KAMANDAG 8: Recon Marines Attend KAMANDAG 8 Opening Ceremony, Orientation [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.