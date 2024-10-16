374 AMXS practices loading countermeasure equipment during Beverly Morning 25-1

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Cameron Theede, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, hands off a fuse box to Senior Airman Brayden Forehand, 374th AMXS avionics technicians, as they load temporary countermeasure chaff and flares in response to a simulated scenario during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)