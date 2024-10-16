374 AMXS practices loading countermeasure equipment during Beverly Morning

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brenda Cruz-Osario, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, tightens bolts while installing temporary chaff and flares on to a C-130J Super Hercules in response to a simulated scenario during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS temporarily installed defensive countermeasures equipment onto the aircraft to maintain mission readiness. BM 25-1 serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)