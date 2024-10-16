Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374 AMXS practices loading countermeasure equipment during Beverly Morning [Image 3 of 8]

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Justin Needham, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, grabs countermeasure flares from a case during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. BM 25-1 serves as a demonstration of the 374th Airlift Wing’s ability to generate, employ and sustain combat employment across the spectrum of warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.19.2024 03:51
    Photo ID: 8706493
    VIRIN: 241018-F-LX373-2004
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.11 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    Pacific Air Forces

    Yokota
    Countermeasures
    374th AMXS
    Exercise Beverly Morning

