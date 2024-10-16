374 AMXS practices loading countermeasure equipment during Beverly Morning 25-1

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Brayden Forehand, 374th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron avionics technician, left, and Senior Airman David Taylor, 374th AMXS avionics technician, right, disconnect a generator during exercise Beverly Morning 25-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 18, 2024. The 374th AMXS maintains mission-ready aircraft to sustain contingency and peacetime missions throughout the Pacific theater to accomplish U.S. Pacific Command and Pacific Air Forces' taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David S. Calcote)
