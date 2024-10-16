USS George Washington dental department perform daily operations

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Francis Klevor, from Accra, Ghana, assigned to dental department aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), buffs temporary tooth prosthetics in the dental laboratory while underway in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 17, 2024. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Travis S. Hanes)
