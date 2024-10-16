USS Ralph Johnson Conducts a Sea and Anchor Evolution During a Port Visit to Guam.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241017-N-NF288-154 GUAM (Oct. 17, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Javier Delgado, from Miami, stands watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as the ship conducts a sea-and-anchor evolution during a port visit to Guam, Oct. 17. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)