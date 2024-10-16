USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct security training

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman Airman Apprentice Dalton Blake, from Portland, Oregon, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), blocks baton strikes after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum during a security reaction force training exercise at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
