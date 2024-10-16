USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct security training

Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Jordan Dougherty, left, from Paso Robles, California, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), performs a strike on Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mason Rogers, from Boliver, Missouri, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)
