    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct security training [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct security training

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Fines 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Aviation Electronics Technician Airman Apprentice Jordan Dougherty, left, from Paso Robles, California, attached to Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), performs a strike on Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Mason Rogers, from Boliver, Missouri, after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum at Naval Air Station North Island, San Diego, Oct. 18, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sophia Simons)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct security training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 David Fines, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    Combat-Ready
    Security Forces Training Exercise

