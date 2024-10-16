Special awards ceremony at NWS Yorktown

Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Naval Weapons Station Yorktown’s outgoing civilian Administrative Officer, Albert “Bert” McCurdy, Jr., is presented with a Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. McCurdy was presented with the prestigious award with members of the command present during a short ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).
