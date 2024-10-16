Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Special awards ceremony at NWS Yorktown

    Special awards ceremony at NWS Yorktown

    YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    Yorktown, Va. (October 18, 2024) Naval Weapons Station Yorktown's outgoing civilian Administrative Officer, Albert "Bert" McCurdy, Jr., is presented with a Department of the Navy Civilian Service Commendation Medal by Captain Dan Patrick, Commanding Officer, Naval Weapons Station Yorktown. McCurdy was presented with the prestigious award with members of the command present during a short ceremony. (U.S. Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 21:01
    Location: YORKTOWN, VIRGINIA, US
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Civilian Awards
    Civilian Service Commendation Medal

