Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii

241015-N-EI510-1095 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 15, 2024) -- Cmdr. Daniel
Jones, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776),
left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general,
Operations and Plans, Maritime Staff Office, second from left, and staff pose for a photo before
touring Hawaii (SSN 776) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 15, 2024. Hawaii performs a
full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo
by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 20:52
|Photo ID:
|8706263
|VIRIN:
|241015-N-EI510-1095
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|887.2 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
