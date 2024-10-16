Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Scott Barnes 

    Commander, Submarine Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    241015-N-EI510-1095 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 15, 2024) -- Cmdr. Daniel
    Jones, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776),
    left, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general,
    Operations and Plans, Maritime Staff Office, second from left, and staff pose for a photo before
    touring Hawaii (SSN 776) on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 15, 2024. Hawaii performs a
    full spectrum of operations, including anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo
    by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Scott Barnes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.15.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 20:52
    Photo ID: 8706263
    VIRIN: 241015-N-EI510-1095
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 887.2 KB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Scott Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii
    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMSUBPAC
    Hawaii
    USINDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download