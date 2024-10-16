Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Tour of USS Hawaii

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241015-N-EI510-1064 JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (Oct. 15, 2024) -- Cmdr. Daniel

Jones, commanding officer of the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776),

speaks with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Rear Adm. Toshiyuki Hirata, director general,

Operations and Plans, Maritime Staff Office, and his staff during a tour of Hawaii on Joint Base

Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Oct. 15, 2024. Hawaii performs a full spectrum of operations, including

anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist

1st Class Scott Barnes)