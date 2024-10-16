Aviation Support Equipment Technicians Prepare to Conduct Maintenance

241018-N-CT713-1115 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2024) Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Ryan Lloyd, a native of Punta Gorda Florida, left, and Aviation Support Equipment Technician 2nd Class Venfred Verango, a native of Bicol, Philippines, prepare to conduct preventative maintenance on a pallet master aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Amber Rivette)
