    A Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class stands buoy watch on the fantail [Image 6 of 11]

    A Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class stands buoy watch on the fantail

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Amber Rivette 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    241018-N-CT713-1068 PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 18, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Kody Sneathen, a native of Seattle, Washington, stands buoy watch on the fantail aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) while underway in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific in addition to providing realistic and relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s timeless roles of sea control and power projection. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Analice Baker)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024
    Photo ID: 8706234
    VIRIN: 241018-N-CT713-1068
    Resolution: 5216x3477
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class stands buoy watch on the fantail [Image 11 of 11], by Amber Rivette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Deck Department
    CVN 70
    Daily Operations
    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

