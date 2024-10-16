Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSAF, spouse visit JBER

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    CSAF, spouse visit JBER

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Gina Allvin, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, poses for a photo with the Key Support Liaisons at Arctic Oasis on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. Mrs. Allvin spoke with key spouses and visited multiple facilities including Aurora Elementary School, Sitka Child Development Center, Arctic Oasis, and others. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 18:24
    Photo ID: 8706192
    VIRIN: 241017-F-SP759-1217
    Resolution: 7172x4781
    Size: 29.44 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSAF, spouse visit JBER, by A1C Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSAF
    CMSAF
    Family
    Readiness
    JBER

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download