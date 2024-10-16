CSAF, spouse visit JBER

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gina Allvin, wife of Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin, poses for a photo with the Key Support Liaisons at Arctic Oasis on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 17, 2024. Mrs. Allvin spoke with key spouses and visited multiple facilities including Aurora Elementary School, Sitka Child Development Center, Arctic Oasis, and others. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Tala Hunt)