COMMARFORPAC meets USPACFLT, UnderSecNav, and DUSD(A&S) DV’s

From left; U.S. Navy Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Mr. Thomas Mancinelli, under secretary of the Navy, Ms. Deborah Rosenblum, acting deputy under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)