Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMMARFORPAC meets USPACFLT, UnderSecNav, and DUSD(A&S) DV’s

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMMARFORPAC meets USPACFLT, UnderSecNav, and DUSD(A&amp;S) DV’s

    CAMP H.M SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    From left; U.S. Navy Adm. Stephen Koehler, commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Mr. Thomas Mancinelli, under secretary of the Navy, Ms. Deborah Rosenblum, acting deputy under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James F. Glynn, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, pose for a photo during a key leader engagement on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, Oct. 17, 2024. Senior MARFORPAC leaders regularly host distinguished visitors from all over the world to discuss mutual interests, foster collaboration, and share experiences among Allies and partners. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 17:39
    Photo ID: 8706088
    VIRIN: 241017-M-RA226-1002
    Resolution: 7026x5018
    Size: 15.6 MB
    Location: CAMP H.M SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMMARFORPAC meets USPACFLT, UnderSecNav, and DUSD(A&S) DV’s, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Key Leader Engagement, KLE, Stronger Together, Allies and Partners, ROK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download