169th Fighter Wing Mock Deployment Bag Drag in hanger

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing gather in the hanger with mobility bags to simulate a deployment during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. Wing inspection team members evaluated Airmen's ability to quickly mobilize and sustain operations in a simulated near-peer competitive engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)
|10.18.2024
|10.18.2024 16:07
|8705915
|241018-Z-BX831-2004
|7200x4800
|20.38 MB
|MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
