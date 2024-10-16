Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    169th Fighter Wing Mock Deployment Bag Drag in hanger [Image 1 of 3]

    169th Fighter Wing Mock Deployment Bag Drag in hanger

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel 

    169th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 169th Fighter Wing gather in the hanger with mobilization bags to simulate preparing to deploy during a combat readiness inspection at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, Oct. 18, 2024. Wing inspection team members evaluated Airmen's ability to quickly mobilize and sustain operations in a simulated near-peer competitive engagement. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amy Rangel)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:07
    Photo ID: 8705914
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-BX831-2002
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 19.49 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 169th Fighter Wing Mock Deployment Bag Drag in hanger [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Amy Rangel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    Deployment Preparation
    Logistics Support
    Equipment Issue
    Rapid Deployment
    Cargo transport

