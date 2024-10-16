U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, gives opening remarks during the annual Roberto Clemente Hispanic Heritage month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Clemente was born in Puerto Rico and played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. A softball game is held annually at JBLE during Hispanic Heritage month to honor the many accomplishments of Clemente. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
|Date Taken:
|10.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 16:05
|Photo ID:
|8705902
|VIRIN:
|241010-F-SO714-1753
|Resolution:
|5696x3797
|Size:
|6.35 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Roberto Clemente classic [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.