The Roberto Clemente classic

U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, gives opening remarks during the annual Roberto Clemente Hispanic Heritage month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Clemente was born in Puerto Rico and played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. A softball game is held annually at JBLE during Hispanic Heritage month to honor the many accomplishments of Clemente. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)