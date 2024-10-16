Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Roberto Clemente classic [Image 7 of 7]

    The Roberto Clemente classic

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Col. Laura Hutchinson, 733d Mission Support Group commander, gives opening remarks during the annual Roberto Clemente Hispanic Heritage month softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Clemente was born in Puerto Rico and played professional baseball for the Pittsburg Pirates after serving in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1958-1964. A softball game is held annually at JBLE during Hispanic Heritage month to honor the many accomplishments of Clemente. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8705902
    VIRIN: 241010-F-SO714-1753
    Resolution: 5696x3797
    Size: 6.35 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Roberto Clemente classic [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Ian Sullens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Softball
    Air Force
    Competition
    Army
    Roberto Clemente

