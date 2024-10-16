Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Dillenburger, 633d Air Base Wing deputy commander, prepares to receive the first pitch of the Roberto Clemente Classic softball game during Hispanic Heritage month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. The Air Force and Army softball teams participated in the Roberto Clemente Classic for some friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)