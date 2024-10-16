U.S. Air Force Airman First Class Jeffrey Smith, 438th Supply Chain Operation Squadron F-15 stock controller, runs to first base during the Roberto Clemente Classic softball game during Hispanic Heritage month at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. Hispanic Heritage month was introduced to the House in 1968 by California Congressman George E. Brown and authorized by President Lyndon B. Johnson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)
