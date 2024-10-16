The Roberto Clemente classic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Joint Base Langley-Eustis community gather around the baseball field to watch the Langley and Army Intermural All-Star softball teams compete against each other in the annual Roberto Clemente Classic softball game at JBLE, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. This year’s Hispanic Heritage month’s theme is “Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Future Together,” recognizing the contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans who have paved the way for future generations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)