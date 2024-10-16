The Roberto Clemente classic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier plants his foot on a safety plate next to first base during the annual Roberto Clemente Classic softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. To avoid injury and minimize collisions, base runners must always run to the safety plate when heading to first base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)