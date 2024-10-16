Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Roberto Clemente classic [Image 2 of 7]

    The Roberto Clemente classic

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.10.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Tracy Ebron, 733d Mission Support Group logistics management specialist, prepares to throw a pitch during the Roberto Clemente Classic softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. This is the third year that JBLE has come together and competed in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)

    Date Taken: 10.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 16:05
    Photo ID: 8705886
    VIRIN: 241010-F-SO714-1093
    Resolution: 6356x4237
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    Softball
    Air Force
    Competition
    Army
    Roberto Clemente

