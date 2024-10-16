Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Tracy Ebron, 733d Mission Support Group logistics management specialist, prepares to throw a pitch during the Roberto Clemente Classic softball game at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. This is the third year that JBLE has come together and competed in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)