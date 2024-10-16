The Roberto Clemente classic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen on the Langley Intermural All-Star team hoists the annual Roberto Clemente Classic softball game trophy above their heads in celebration at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 10, 2024. The final score was 13-7, bringing the trophy back to the Langley side of the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ian Sullens)