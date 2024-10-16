CMSAF #11 provides words of wisdom to DM

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) David J. Campanale, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #11, briefs service members and additional attendees at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2024. Campanale spoke of retirement plans and different investing options available to the audience. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)

