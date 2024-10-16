CMSAF #11 provides words of wisdom to DM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. (Ret.) David J. Campanale, Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force #11, briefs service members and additional attendees at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Oct. 17, 2024. Campanale spoke of retirement plans and different investing options available to the audience. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)