The 50th Attack Squadron is a squadron of the United States Air Force, stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, where it operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle. It is assigned to the 25th Attack Group, also at Shaw, and is a component of the 432d Wing, located at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada.
Photo of the Patch 1k+ asset, digital photo taken with an old video camera.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 15:51
|Photo ID:
|8705845
|VIRIN:
|240926-N-KF756-8282
|Resolution:
|1710x1746
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|FALLON, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF 50th Attack Squadron Patch, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
