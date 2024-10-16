Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF 50th Attack Squadron Patch

    FALLON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2024

    Photo by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    The 50th Attack Squadron is a squadron of the United States Air Force, stationed at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, where it operates the General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle. It is assigned to the 25th Attack Group, also at Shaw, and is a component of the 432d Wing, located at Creech Air Force Base, Nevada.
    Date Taken: 09.26.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:51
    Photo ID: 8705845
    VIRIN: 240926-N-KF756-8282
    Resolution: 1710x1746
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FALLON, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

