    MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton [Image 7 of 7]

    MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Debris from the park near the road for collection after Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, October 13, 2024. Hurricane Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 14:18
    This work, MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    Tampa
    6 ARW

