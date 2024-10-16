MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton

Airmen volunteer their time to clean up debris in a park at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, October 13, 2024. Hurricane Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|10.13.2024
|10.18.2024 14:18
|8705564
|241013-F-YW699-1167
|5978x2763
|2.34 MB
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|0
|0
