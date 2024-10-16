U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hucks, 6th Communications Squadron Air Force Element Senior Enlisted Advisor, removes debris in a park after Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, October 13, 2024. Hurricane Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)
|Date Taken:
|10.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 14:18
|Photo ID:
|8705562
|VIRIN:
|241013-F-YW699-1166
|Resolution:
|5341x3864
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Sterling Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.