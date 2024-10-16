MacDill Dorm Residents and Volunteers cleanup park after Hurricane Milton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Hucks, 6th Communications Squadron Air Force Element Senior Enlisted Advisor, removes debris in a park after Hurricane Milton at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, October 13, 2024. Hurricane Milton brought strong winds and heavy rain to the installation, which downed trees and flooded some low-lying areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sterling Sutton)