Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 23 of 23]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Seaman Anthony Lagunes 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Chief Warrant Officer 2 Angel Melendez, from Puerto Rico, gives remarks during a Hispanic heritage month celebration aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 16, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8704765
    VIRIN: 241016-N-CM203-1006
    Resolution: 5198x3469
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 23 of 23], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Sailors Prepare for Inspection
    Nimitz Sailor Prepares Cranials for Inspection
    Nimitz Sailor Tests Calibration of Hold-Back Bar
    Nimitz Sailors Conduct Maintenance on Searchlight
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Sailor Drives a Forklift
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill
    Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
    Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    Underway
    Hispanic Heritage Month
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download