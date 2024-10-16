Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Victor Romero, from Orlando, Florida, gives remarks during a Hispanic heritage month celebration aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 16, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8704764
|VIRIN:
|241016-N-CM203-1003
|Resolution:
|5547x3702
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month [Image 23 of 23], by SN Anthony Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.