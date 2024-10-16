Nimitz Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Victor Romero, from Orlando, Florida, gives remarks during a Hispanic heritage month celebration aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 16, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Lagunes)