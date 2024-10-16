Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BLT 1/5 Marines Prepare Small UAS for KAMANDAG 8 [Image 3 of 5]

    BLT 1/5 Marines Prepare Small UAS for KAMANDAG 8

    TARUMPITAO POINT, PHILIPPINES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Isaac Lane, an intelligence specialist assigned to Headquarters and Service Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and a native of Alabama, pilots an Anafi Parrot unmanned aircraft system during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 10:59
    Photo ID: 8704762
    VIRIN: 241016-M-LO557-1113
    Resolution: 7952x5304
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: TARUMPITAO POINT, PH
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    Philippines
    PMC
    IndoPacific
    15thMEU
    KAMANDAG
    KAMANDAG8

