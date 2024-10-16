Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 17, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 11:11
|Photo ID:
|8704759
|VIRIN:
|241017-N-XK462-1272
|Resolution:
|4671x3114
|Size:
|3.08 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.