    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 19 of 23]

    Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Hannah Kantner  

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors fight a simulated fire during a general quarters drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 17, 2024. Nimitz is underway in 3rd Fleet conducting routine training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hannah Kantner)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 11:11
    Photo ID: 8704758
    VIRIN: 241017-N-XK462-1264
    Resolution: 4926x3284
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Conducts a General Quarters Drill [Image 23 of 23], by PO2 Hannah Kantner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

