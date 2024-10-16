BLT 1/5 Marines Prepare Small UAS for KAMANDAG 8

U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pilot an Anafi Parrot unmanned aircraft system during exercise KAMANDAG 8 at Tarumpitao Point, Palawan Province, Philippines, Oct. 16, 2024. KAMANDAG is an annual Philippine Marine Corps and U.S. Marine Corps-led exercise aimed at enhancing the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ defense and humanitarian capabilities by providing valuable training in combined operations with foreign militaries in the advancement of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific. This year marks the eighth iteration of this exercise and includes participants from the French Armed Forces, Royal Thai Marine Corps, and Indonesian Marine Corps; including continued participation from the Australian Defense Force, British Armed Forces, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, and Republic of Korea Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)
|Date Taken:
|10.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.18.2024 10:59
|Photo ID:
|8704757
|VIRIN:
|241016-M-LO557-1101
|Resolution:
|5640x3762
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|TARUMPITAO POINT, PH
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
