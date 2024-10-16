Pvt. Robin Walker, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meets her family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families after a long three months of basic training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)
This work, Echo Company Family Day [Image 4 of 4], by PFC Van Hoang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.