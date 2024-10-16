Echo Company Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pvt. Robin Walker, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meets her family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families after a long three months of basic training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)