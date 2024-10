Echo Company Family Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Pvt. Danny Caceresreyes, a recruit with Echo Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, meets his family on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Oct. 17, 2024. Family Day is the first time recruits see their families after a long three months of basic training. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Pfc. Van Hoang)