    Fort Drum families get adventurous with food to learn healthy eating habits [Image 3 of 8]

    Fort Drum families get adventurous with food to learn healthy eating habits

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Fort Drum family members explored different flavors, colors, shapes, and textures that can make food an everyday adventure during a class Oct. 16 inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Enrichment Center at Fort Drum. The Sensory Eating Adventures class was a collaborative effort from the Family Advocacy Program and Exceptional Family Member Program staff and U.S. Army Medical Activity Department dietitians to discuss early childhood eating habits, sensory processing and how to make mealtimes a positive experience for families. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 07:45
    Photo ID: 8704427
    VIRIN: 241016-A-XX986-1003
    Resolution: 3774x2675
    Size: 1.88 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort Drum families get adventurous with food to learn healthy eating habits [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Fort Drum EFMP
    Fort Drum FAP

