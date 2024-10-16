Fort Drum families get adventurous with food to learn healthy eating habits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Fort Drum family members explored different flavors, colors, shapes, and textures that can make food an everyday adventure during a class Oct. 16 inside the Soldier and Family Readiness Division’s Enrichment Center at Fort Drum. The Sensory Eating Adventures class was a collaborative effort from the Family Advocacy Program and Exceptional Family Member Program staff and U.S. Army Medical Activity Department dietitians to discuss early childhood eating habits, sensory processing and how to make mealtimes a positive experience for families. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)