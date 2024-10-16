USS Higgins Conducts Routine Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-HT008-1009 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 9, 2024) Damage Controlman 1st Class James Hartman, from Havelock, North Carolina, left, supervises Damage Controlman 3rd Class Rafael Avendano, from Sacramento, California, center, and Damage Controlman Fireman, Kyle Godigkeit, from Orlando, Florida, repair a pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 9. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)