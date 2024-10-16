USS Higgins Conducts Routine Patrol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241009-N-HT008-1029 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 9, 2024) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Adrian Kupiec, from Lidenhurst, Illinois, performs maintenance aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 9. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)