USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

241008-N-HT008-2232 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2024) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Daniel Valencia, from Bellville, New Jersey observe a 25mm cannon aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 8. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)