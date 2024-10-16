Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.08.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    241008-N-HT008-2047 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 8. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.08.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024 06:19
    Photo ID: 8704293
    VIRIN: 241008-N-HT008-2047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise
    USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Fire
    #Live
    #DDG
    #Sailors
    #Higgins

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download