USS Higgins Conducts Live Fire Exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241008-N-HT008-2047 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (Oct. 8, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) conducts a live fire exercise in the North Pacific Ocean, Oct. 8. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)