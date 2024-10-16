Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241016-N-DL824-3143 NORTH SEA (Oct. 16, 2024) Sailors combat a fire during a general quarters drill aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Oct. 16. USS Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations supporting U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Michael Gomez)